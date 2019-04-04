MARTINEZ, Illianna Renee Illianna Renee Martinez (Lana) was received in heaven by our Lord Jesus Christ welcomed by her grandparents, Velma & Homero Almaraz and her great grandfather, Alberto Aguilar Sr. on March 30, 2019 at the age of 5 years. Our beloved, shinning, happy girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts. She leaves us smiling through our tears. She was joy personified our precious gift from God. Lana was the beloved daughter of momma and daddy Lori Ann Perez and Travis Atkins and the best little sister to Michael Anthony Perez (Mindy) and her niece, Allie; and nephews, Zander, Wyatt, and Baby Michael. She is sorrowfully missed by all who knew her, especially her favorite uncle, Mark Almaraz; maternal aunts, Valarie (Chris) Vidal, Lynda Perez, Mary Ann (Gabriel) Zamora, and Cynthia (Luis) Castillo; her maternal great-grandmother, Olga Aguilar; her paternal grandmother, Louise Arietta; paternal uncles, Robert (Olivia) Cardenas, David (Sonia) Cardenas, and Jim Atkins. She had numerous cousins, great aunts/uncles and friends that will forever hold Lana in their hearts. Lana continues to touch the lives of so many as she gave the gift of life through organ/tissue donation. Please spread her message of love, dance, and laughter and be good to one another. Dream of unicorns baby girl. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a holy rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Benavides Cemetery. Pallbearers Michael Perez, Robert Cardenas, Austin Chapa, Fabian Vidal, Ryan Cortinas, Mario Castillo, Louie Castillo, and Leonel Garcia Jr. Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary