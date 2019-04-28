EMERSON, Ina Darnell Ina Darnell Emerson was born April 5, 1926 to Marie and Frank Darnell in Dallas, Texas. She went to local schools graduating from Adamson High School in 1944. Ina loved to jitterbug with the neighborhood kids and one in particular, Ernest Emerson, was quite smitten with her. They were high school sweethearts with Ina often saying "I majored in Ernest." Ernest enlisted in the army and talked Ina into eloping after she pinned on his pilot's wings. Ernest predeceased Ina in 2005 and she is survived by her children Donna Kay Emerson and Ernest "Allen" Emerson II, her daughter-in-law Leisa Dean Emerson, Donna's daughter (Ina's granddaughter) Kristen Lee Davis, her husband Philip Coleman Davis, and their daughter (Ina's great granddaughter) Emerson Lee Davis. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, at 2:00 pm in the family room at Westover Hills Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Austin would be greatly appreciated. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary