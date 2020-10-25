MCKINLEY, India Deshaun India Deshaun McKinley, 35, of Austin died Sunday, October 18th. She was born in Austin, TX on September 7, 1985, a daughter of Gloria (Carathers) Carthorne and the late David B. McKinley. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/indiamckinley) will be 1PM on Friday, October 30th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Thursday, October 29th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.