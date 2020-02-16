|
|
GAINES, Inez Inez Gaines was a born on the dining room table in her parents' home on East Avenue in Austin, Texas. She entered this world on August 28, 1923 one of the hottest days on record for many years thereafter. They didn't have sonograms then, but her mother, having had four children already, was certain she was pregnant for ten months. Inez was the fifth of six children: Sanford, Bessie, Albert, Truman, Inez, and DA. Her parents, Thomas and Eva Ragsdale purchased the home where their family would grow up on Reinli St. in North Austin. She attended Ridgetop Elementary and walked home through fields where Interstate 35 and Highway 183 are now. On her first day of school, she learned her name was Fannie Inez Ragsdale. Prior to this, she thought her name was Dooks Ragsdale spelled D-O-O-k-S. It is not certain how she earned the nickname Dooks, but most likely her lively and tough spirit had something to do with it. Inez was a good student. She graduated from Austin High School and started attending UT. She wanted to be an elementary English teacher. She always had time to listen to children and she LOVED Grammar. She would diagram sentences she heard in conversation in her head For FUN! Being an Elementary English teacher was a career she probably would have found fulfilling, but she decided she wanted to be a wife and mother instead when she took an interest in this nice guy, she knew from high school Latin class. She married Taylor Gaines on June 9, 1943. Their wedding was small and simple. World War II was on and people lived simply. Her dress was a blue suit which became part of her usual wardrobe. The reception was at the Gaines Ranch home. Their honeymoon was at their new home a little less than a mile from the main ranch house. Taylor worked on the ranch for his mother until he was drafted and joined the Army, shortly after their marriage. He was stationed at Ft. Ord in California and eventually he rented a house off base and Inez moved to Seaside, California with their first two babies. After the war they returned to Oak Hill and the Gaines Ranch. They had three more children and enjoyed the country life. They had a happy life, but that doesn't mean it was easy. In addition to the challenges of raising a rowdy family, they lived through a 7-year drought in the 1950's, the screw worm epidemic, cold winters, low cattle prices and later, an expanding city growing around them and environmental ordinances. Inez didn't like the "Save Our Springs" and "Save Barton Creek" slogans which implied that landowners would plan to destroy the land land she called Home. She would say, "We have been saving it ALL these years. That is why it IS so beautiful!" Inez and Taylor lived on a ranch on the outside of a growing city. They saw lots of changes. They went from living in the country to living at a major highway interchange. Eventually, they moved from the family home and relocated in Bastrop, Texas. It was a difficult move, but Inez and Taylor knew that a house is a building; a home is your family. They never hated progress. They saw progress as homes, schools and jobs for new families. Inez didn't complain about new housing developments, she complained about people complaining about new developments. "Everybody wants their house to be the last one", she would say. Her home was welcoming and comfortable. Almost everyone who knew her has enjoyed Inez's punch and her cinnamon buns. Through the years, Inez hosted garden club luncheons, Christian Women's Fellowship (CWF) meetings, Sunday school parties, Boy and Girl Scout outings, family reunions, Ragsdale family Christmas and Christmas open house parties in addition to family birthdays and anniversaries. Inez was a square dancer, Cub Scout Den mother, 4-H leader for Oak Hill 4-H club, Sunday School teacher and Education Committee Chair at Central Christian Church (CCC), and a PTA member for every school her 5 children ever attended. She also volunteered for Phone-a-saurus and Children's Advocacy Center. Inez never regretted her choice to become a wife and mother. She took both endeavors seriously and was conscientious of the examples she set. Inez would always approach the new person in the room and engage them in conversation or draw the shy person into an activity. She didn't know what a generation gap was; she had friends of all ages. Her children's friends were her friends and her friends were theirs. It did not matter if you were a child, a ranch hand, or a close friend, she would speak to you with grace and respect. She loved people and she was graciously greeting her hospice nurse and her grandchildren's friends at her home until her last day. Inez passed from this life to the next on January 27th, 2020 in her home. A memorial service was held after her death and her family laid her body to rest in Oakwood Cemetery beside her husband. She wanted her life celebrated, not mourned. Inez was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Taylor Gaines, her daughter-in-law, Susan Pavlica Gaines and her brothers and sister. She is survived by her five children: Edward Larkin Gaines, David Taylor Gaines (spouse Lindy), Sherrinel Gaines Cullen (Pat), James Rodney Gaines (Barbara), Jennifer Gaines Carroll (David) 11 grandchildren: Travis, Jimmy, Amy, Randy, Kim, Rodney, Louis, Jacob, Zachary, Cayleigh, and Ellen. 15 great grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters. On her 96th birthday, she was asked what the secret to a long life is? she said, "be kind to people". Inez's family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Joyce Anyanwu for the care, love, and assistance she gave our Mom. The family also extends their appreciation to Encompass Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to a or to Central Christian Church scholarship fund either by check to Central Christian Church at 1110 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas 78701 or via Venmo to @cccaustin. Please note "gifts are in memory of Inez Gaines". Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020