HERNANDEZ SR., Inez Tello On Monday, April 8, 2019, Inez Tello Hernandez, Sr. was called home to be reunited with his wife, Maria R. Hernandez, of 65 years. He passed away peacefully at his residence in Manchaca, Texas. He was born on April 20, 1929 in Lytton Springs to Bernardino and Julia Hernandez. Inez was employed by Blue Bell Creameries for 45 years specializing in refrigerant repair and maintenance. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and University of Texas Longhorn football fan. He had a passion for Tejano music and played bass and accordion in a conjunto band. He loved spending quality time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria; parents; son, Jaime Hernandez; daughter-in-law, Josephine C. Hernandez; sisters Mary Hernandez and Vicenta Juarez; and brother, Francisco Hernandez. He is survived by his son, Inez Hernandez, Jr.; daughter Margarita Reyna and her husband, Robert; daughter Mary E. Hernandez and her husband Joe; sisters Carmen Juarez, Dominga Hernandez, Delfina H. Gloria, and Christina Mendoza; and brother Ascencion Hernandez. He leaves a legacy of 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. A special thank you to the Texas Home Health nursing staff and his grandson, Adrian Robert Noel Reyna, his primary caregiver. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 13, 2019