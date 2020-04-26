Home

In Loving Memory of INGRID NICOLE WHITLEY April 26, 1970- October 15, 2014. HAPPY 50th. BIRTHDAY You sailed through life and charmed the world with your CONTAGIOUS SMILE, your GENEROUS HEART and your AMIABLE PERSONALITY. You were a "PILLOW OF COMFORT" to anyone that were going through something. What you contributed to mankind is immeasurable. And know without you- THE WORLD IS A DARKER PLACE. Because you were an "ANGEL OF LIGHT". From Your Beloved Family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020
