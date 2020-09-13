TAYLOR, Iola Miles Mrs. Iola Miles Taylor has one son (Edward), one granddaughter (Sujuane), two grandsons (Edward Jr, (deceased) and Brennan) and one great granddaughter (Mikaela). She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Taylor, brothers: John, Elijah, and Charles, and sisters: Jewel and Thelma. She is survived by a brother (Edgar) and a sister (Ella). Affectionately referred to by her family as "Sista", she graduated from Blackshear High School in Hearne Texas. She continued her education at Prairie View A& M University where she received her Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Arts degrees. Her post graduate work was done at Fisk University and the University of Texas at Austin. Mrs. Taylor was certified to teach on all academic levels and scored in the 98th percentile on the TECAT exam. Her professional career began in Hearne and Robertson County schools. In Austin, she taught at various AISD schools and summer classes at Huston Tillotson College. Subsequent to her public-school career, she became a Financial Aid Counselor at the University of Texas at Austin until her retirement. Widely involved in the Austin community during her career, she had a variety of affiliations to include: Boards: CATP, University YWCA, MHMR, UT Athletics, & Adopted Parents Program Committees: Austin MHMR, University Federal Credit Union Credit Committee, City of Austin Ad Hoc Building Committee, & UT Austin Minority Enrollment Committee Organizations: TCTA, NEA, NCNW, Circle of Friends Bridge Club, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, and a life membership in the NAACP Service: Meals on Wheels volunteer, Council on Status of Women and Minorities, Co-Chair of Precinct 129, & Sponsor of UT student choir Innervisions of Blackness Mrs. Taylor attained numerous awards, plaques, certificates and other forms of recognition pursuant to her services in the Austin community. She was an active member of First Baptist Church-Austin and a member of the UT Retired Faculty Staff Association. A private Funeral Service will be held at King Tears Mortuary, Austin, TX at 11am. Additional information made be obtained at www.IolaMilesTaylor.com
