LAMBERT, Ira Bill Ira "Bill" Lambert 84 of Austin, Texas passed away February 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Alice Lambert; four children; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Visitation 5:30 pm 6:30 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 10000 David Moore. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Paul Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2020