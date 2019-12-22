|
JOHNSON, Ira Elizabeth Ira Elizabeth Johnson, nee Smith, born February 6, 1927 in New Albany, Mississippi, and died December 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas with her husband by her side. Elizabeth was the daughter of Orlando Ray "Ray" and Etoile Hall Smith and the middle of seven children. She grew up during the depression surrounded by family who stressed education and faith to give hope and gratitude over fear and jealousy. Early experiences forged in Elizabeth a strength and passion to help others. She met her husband Roland H. Johnson, Jr. at a Baptist Retreat in Ridgecrest, North Carolina and they married August 1949 in Galveston after he graduated from Texas A&M. After a weekend honeymoon in the Galvez they drove to Harper, Texas in a rented car to start their careers as a newly married couple and public school teachers. Thus began a life together rich in family, friends, adventure and travel. They were blessed with five children over the next eleven years and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past August. They lived in Germany from 1951-1954 where Roland was stationed with the US Army and moved to Austin, Texas when Roland transitioned from active duty to the army reserves. Elizabeth returned to teaching when her youngest child was kindergarten age. She was an honored and passionate teacher of American history in AISD. During her busy teaching career she managed to raise five children, run a household, be active in her church and obtained her Masters of Education from Southwest Texas University. She loved the summertime when she and Roland were able to travel to visit her family in Mississippi and stay in Colorado on their beloved mountain where they entertained family and friends. They travelled more when Roland retired from AISD going near and far with family, friends and fellow Aggies and meeting new friends on the way. Elizabeth is survived by her husband and best friend of 70 years Roland H. Johnson, Jr. She felt blessed to be survived by all her 5 children with their spouses; cousin Susan (sixth child); 14 grandchildren and 12 (soon to be 13) great grandchildren with prayers and blessings for more great grandchildren to come. She was able to speak with all her children and grandchildren in the days prior to her death. In usual Elizabeth fashion she doled out advice and instructions during her last few days while quoting favorite poems. She leaves behind,to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, her husband Roland H Johnson, Jr; her children Laura (Jodie) Guerrero, Roland Hunter (Becky) Johnson, III, Elizabeth Ann (Bill) Hurt, William Ray (Susan) Johnson, Malcolm Randolph "Randy" (Cathy) Johnson and Susan Lewis; grandchildren and great grands. She is survived by her sister Bess Ann Green and brother Rev. Billy Smith as well as numerous and nieces and nephews all of whom she holds dear. The family wishes to thank all the doctors and staff that have cared for our mother and especially the nursing staff of NAMC along with Doug Keenan (minster FBC) and Hospice Austin. Mom was grateful for the staff of Buckner and caretakers from Senior Minded Care who have helped them daily. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Buckner Villas in Austin on 12/28/2019 at 10 AM with reception to follow on site. Elizabeth has requested instead of flowers that gifts can be made to First Baptist Church Austin, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Buckner Foundation or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019