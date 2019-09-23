Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Galvan (Chuca) Reyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Galvan (Chuca) Reyes In Memoriam
Irene (Chuca) Galvan Reyes 12-26-1946 - 09-23-2017 It's been two long heartbreaking years since you have gone. Will I ever gain the strength to carry on? How can I live knowing you are not here To share all the times that are passing each year? They say time's a healer, that all's well in the end. But, I'm still waiting for my heart to mend. Mom, I really miss our morning coffee and chats with you I'm just struggling to see this pain and depression through. For now, the best thing I can do is to live life through your eyes, Making the most of each day and brightening people's lives. Missing you my Beautiful Mother Love Terry Carmona
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.