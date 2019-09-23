|
|
Irene (Chuca) Galvan Reyes 12-26-1946 - 09-23-2017 It's been two long heartbreaking years since you have gone. Will I ever gain the strength to carry on? How can I live knowing you are not here To share all the times that are passing each year? They say time's a healer, that all's well in the end. But, I'm still waiting for my heart to mend. Mom, I really miss our morning coffee and chats with you I'm just struggling to see this pain and depression through. For now, the best thing I can do is to live life through your eyes, Making the most of each day and brightening people's lives. Missing you my Beautiful Mother Love Terry Carmona
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 23, 2019