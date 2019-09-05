Home

Irene Jurrells Flowers Obituary
FLOWERS, Irene Jurrells Irene Flowers, 74, of Austin, died Friday, August 30th. She was born in Austin, TX on November 17, 1944, a daughter of the late Ira and Annie Mae (Washington) Jurrells, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be1 PM on Saturday, September 7th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle under the direction of St. Pau Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin Manor officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to St. Paul Baptist Church, 501 Blackson Street, Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, September 6th. Interment at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Irene's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019
