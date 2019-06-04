|
PENA SERRANO, Irene Our beloved Irene Peña Serrano, age 79 of Austin was passed into eternal life on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, and a brother. Viewing will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 5 - 9 p.m., Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez , Austin TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 2208 E. 2nd St. Burial at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 4, 2019