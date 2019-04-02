MARION, Irene Thomas Irene Thomas Marion, 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend of Austin, Texas passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home. Irene was the fifth child of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick J. Thomas of New Orleans, Louisiana. Mrs. Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Robert Marion, Sr. Irene is survived by her daughter Renee M. Marion of Cedar Park, Texas, her son Robert L. Marion, Jr. of Plano, Texas and his daughters Carmel A. Marion and Samantha A. Marion also of Plano, Texas. Mrs. Marion attended Cohen High School in New Orleans, Louisiana where she was a varsity cheerleader. Irene was also a former Miss Black New Orleans. While working as a LVN at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, Irene met and married her spouse Dr. Robert Marion, Sr. After the birth of her daughter Renee, Irene resided in Ann Arbor, Michigan where she gave birth to her son Robert, Jr. Irene moved with her family to Detroit, Michigan, Flint, Michigan and Los Angeles, California while she was a stay at home wife and mother. In 1973, the family moved to Austin, Texas where Irene went back to college part time while working at Huston-Tillotson College. Irene earned a bachelors degree in accounting. Irene worked as an accountant in The Governor of the State of Texas Office under Governor Mark W. White, Governor Ann Richards, two term Governor George W. Bush and Governor Rick Perry. Irene retired to take care of her husband Robert who passed away in 2010. Irene continued to reside at home until her death. The family has entrusted Dignity Memorial at Cook Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home with funeral preparations. A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Cook Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home located at 9700 Anderson Mill Road in Austin, Texas. The funeral mass honoring Irene Thomas Marion's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. CST on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Saint Louis King of France Catholic Church at 7601 Burnet Road in Austin, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary