|
|
RAMEY, Iris March 15, 1923 January 6, 2020 Iris Anderson Ramey was born on March 15, 1923, in Altus, Oklahoma. She moved to Denton, Texas, in her teens and attended the Texas State College for Women (now Texas Women's University). During World War II, she worked as an office manager for the ministers and priests on Kelly AFB in San Antonio. After moving back to Denton, she worked for Ramey & Ivey Insurance Agency, Denton Savings and Loan, Equifax, and FEMA, as well as the Alumni Association of Texas Women's University. Iris was involved in many civic, community, and charitable organizations. Among others, she served as President of the Denton Ariel Club, President of Chapter BK in P.E.O, and the first President of the Denton Benefit League. She volunteered her time at Fairhaven Retirement Center, the Cumberland Children's Home, Meals on Wheels, the Community Food Center, and the First Methodist Church in Denton. During her later years at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Round Rock, she was the "Ambassador" who welcomed new residents and facilitated neighborhood meetings, and she became a member of Chapter EJ in P.E.O. She was an active member of the Leander United Methodist Church. Iris loved to travel, enjoyed a good game of bridge, was an avid bowler, and was passionate about tennis. But her passion in later years was her grandchildren and great grandchildren (who she thought were the most beautiful and perfect children ever!) She is preceded in death by her husband Franklin C. Sherman (who was killed during WWII), her husband of 65 years Marvin Ramey, her son-in-law Jim Ramsey, her son-in-law Bill Berry, and her grandson J.R. Berry. She is survived by two daughters, Julie Ramsey of Leander and Joan Berry of Thornton, along with their children (Laura & Doug Patek of Cuero, Brad & Amanda Powell of Denton, Paige Powell & Corry Reiling of Dripping Springs, and Guy & Ariane Berry of Phoenix) as well as five grandchildren by marriage (Bill Ramsey of Austin, Patti and Joachim Scheurich of Frisco, Elaine Ramsey of Grand Junction, T.J. and Jean Ramsey of Austin, and Jane & Jay Brownlee of Austin). She had 17 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was blessed with so many wonderful nieces, nephews, friends and family members. A memorial service will be held at the Leander United Methodist Church in Leander on Monday, January 13, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation or the Children's Ministries of the Leander United Methodist Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020