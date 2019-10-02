|
SALAZAR, Irma Irma Salazar gained her angel wings after a bravely-fought battle against Glioblastoma brain cancer on September 27, 2019. Irma was born in San Benito, Texas on April 19,1961. She graduated from San Benito High School in 1980. She moved to the Austin/ Buda area where she was employed by the State for 32 years. Irma's greatest passion was her family and friends. She found joy in serving and caring for others. Irma loved to travel, cook and entertain friends and family, and was responsible for uniting so many during her lifetime. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Rosa Salazar, her niece, Christina Rae Salazar, and brother Joe Salazar (Maria Salazar). She is survived by her life partner/spouse of 32 years, Bridget Martinez, her son Nicholas Chase Salazar, her brothers, Javier (Amanda) Salazar, and Jaime (Emily) Salazar, her nieces, Missy Tanner, Josey Rodriguez, Jenny Cole, and Mia Salazar, nephews Jacob, Derek, and Sebastian Salazar, great niece Rosie Cole and great nephews, Orie Cole and Matthew Rodriguez. The family would like to thank Dr. Morris Groves, Dr. Hari Tumu and their staff (Austin, TX). They would also like to thank Dr. Kamilla, Dr. Rao, and their staff at M.D. Anderson, and the countless of others who helped support her and her family during this difficult time. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77. San Benito, Texas 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019