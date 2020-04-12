Home

Isabel Galvan

Isabel Lopez Galvan April 18,1924 April 11,2014 In Loving Memory of my Beautiful Grandmother. It has been six long years and I can still feel the Heartache. I miss and Love you so much. I thought of you today. But that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday. And the days before that too. I think of you in silence. And often speak your name. Now all I have is memories. And your picture in a frame. Your memories are my keepsake. With which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping. And I have you in my Heart. Love Terry Carmona
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020
