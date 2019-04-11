Isabel (Chavela) Lopez Galvan 04-18-1927 04-11-2014 It has been 5 years now Missing You, Grandma The years will always roll on by and time will always pass, but every memory I have of you will definitely always last. I like to smile when I think of you. I try not to be sad. It's pretty easy to do with all the good times that we've had. But sometimes I can't help it, and memories leak out of my eyes, and I quickly try to brush them away. I know you wouldn't want me to cry. I don't know how it's possible, but I love you more now than I did then, and I really cannot wait until the day that I see you again. Because, Grandma, I know I would take hold of you and never ever let you go. Every day that passes by I miss you more and more. By Sarah Harrison - Love, Terry Carmona Share memories at http://www.dignitymemorial.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary