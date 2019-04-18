Home

Isabel (Chavela) Lopez Galvan April 18,2019 Happy 92nd Birthday Beautiful Grandma One Of A Kind The funny beautiful lady That means so much to me May be gone from the land of the living But with me she will always be Because my memory holds her dearly And my pen recalls her ways And most of all I love her A love that always stays It stays inside my memory And is often on my mind Because a lady like my grandma Is rare and hard to find. By Julie B. Bradstreet - Love, Terry Carmona Share memories at http://www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 18, 2019
