|
|
Isabel (Chavela) Lopez Galvan April 18,1927 April 11,2014 Irene (Chuca) Galvan Reyes December 26,1946 September 23,2017 In memory of my Beautiful Grandmother and Mother With Love at Christmas. I have a star not an angel on the top of my tree, As I know I have two special ones looking down on me. Take my teardrops and wrap them in much love, And ask the wind to carry them to Grandma and Mom above. Miracles are very rare, but for Christmas, one would do, To hear the doorbell ring and to have you both walk in smiling through. You left me such happy memories, that can make me laugh and cry, The memories that I have, No money in the world can buy. There's a place in my heart, no one can fill, Missing you both and always will. Thinking of you this Christmas, and how things just aren't the same. There's this dull and nagging heartache, When someone speaks your names. Sadly, I can't buy gifts for both of you, Just silent tears that fall. For this time of year without you, Is the hardest time of all. Love Terry Carmona
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019