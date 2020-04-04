|
|
FABIAN, Isabel R. Isabel R. Fabian of Austin, TX, passed away peacefully in his home on April 1, 2020. He was born in Austin, TX on June 3, 1933. He was married to Dora Fabian on February 20, 1954. Fabian worked as an Auto Mechanic for 37 years. He was a proud member of the US Marine Corp. Fabian had a passion for fishing, bowling and cars. He was survived by his wife, Dora Fabian, daughters, Linda Fabian and Elizabeth Gomez, sons, Michael Fabian and Danny Fabian, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Janie, Juanita, Ruth, Rose and Mary and his brother George. To leave and online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2020