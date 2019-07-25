HUERTA, Isabel Sosa 82, of Austin, Texas joined our Heavenly Father on July 19th, 2019. Born October 26, 1936 to Porfirio and Begnina Sosa who raised Isabel and her three brothers. Isabel nurtured her daughters in education, politics and religion in Austin. She was preceded in death by two children, Raymond Huerta, Jr. and Alfred Huerta and her granddaughter, Alexandria McKown. Isabel is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Huerta McKown and Linda Kraft; grandchildren, Emojean Molinar, Alice Cortes, Jennifer Batchelder and Michael Kraft; great-grandchildren, Phoenix McKown, Luna Cortes, Sunny Cortes and Elijah Molinar; brother, Victor Sosa; nephews, nieces and many cousins. Isabel retired as a department supervisor from the Texas Workforce Commission where she won a class action suit for equal pay for women. Isabel fought for equality through political voting drives, campaigning and leadership organizations: LULAC, GI Forum, MALDEF and MABPWA. Even at 11, she worked to desegregate a Galveston, Texas school. Isabel enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, writing and acting. We will miss her generous soul but we know we will see her again. Rosary 7:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019