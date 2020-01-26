|
ALONZO, Isabel Vasquez Isabel Vasquez Alonzo, age 69 of Austin, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Tamale Queen, was called home to the Kingdom of Christ on January 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Vasquez Sr. and Natividad Vasquez; Brothers Ernest Vasquez Sr, Ruben Vasquez Sr.; Sisters Lucy Ybarra, Ofelia Sanchez. She is survived by her Children Roy Luna Jr., Katherine Alonzo, Karen Alonzo, Jesse Alonzo III (Shannon), John Victor Alonzo (Selene), Joshua Alonzo (Vanessa); her grandchildren Justin Alonzo Torres, Krystal Alonzo, Kaitlyn Alonzo, Gus Alvarado, Matilda Alonzo, John Victor Alonzo II; Former Husband and Lifelong friend Jesse Alonzo Jr.; her siblings Alex Vasquez (Mona), Irene Lopez (John), Manuel Vasquez Jr. (Linda). Isabel enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, working on her garden and making delicious Texas legendary tamales. She was a devout god-fearing woman who enjoyed giving back to her community by helping the homeless, volunteering at her church, attending lady luncheons, shopping and doing her nails. She possessed a great source of wisdom and strength and displayed such characteristics all the way to the end of her journey on earth. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. We love you Mom! "Belly" Pallbearers: Jesse Alonzo III, John Victor Alonzo, Joshua Alonzo, John Henry Lopez, Mark L. Lopez, Justin Alonzo Torres. Visitation 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Funeral Service 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Impact Family Church, 2909 W William Cannon Dr. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020