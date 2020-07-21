HILTON, Isabelle Odette On July 4, after battling COVID-19 for just one week, Isabelle Odette Hilton Papadimitriou rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Born in Brownsville, Isabelle was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. Spending nearly 30 years helping others breathe as a respiratory therapist, she demonstrated a mental drive, focus, and commitment that were admirable. Her winning smile, joyful spirit, and strong will made her a ray of light in everyone's life. Often called "Obie" by friends and family, Isabelle is loved and missed by her son Richard Isaac Elizondo; daughter and son-in-law Fiana Paulette Tulip and Charlie Tulip; grandbaby Lua; siblings Terrie Vasquez and her husband Josue Vasquez, Vicky Borrego, Robert Hilton and his wife Louise Ara and Xavier Hilton and his wife Susan Hilton; along with treasured nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by brothers John Joe and Luis Hernandez, brother-in-law George Borrego, and parents. Isabelle was a giant, powerful in her kindness. Like thousands of others #MarkedByCovid, she should still be alive today. Her undeserving death is due to the carelessness of politicians who undervalue healthcare workers through lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction to minimize the risks of coronavirus. Isabelle's death was preventable; her children are channeling their grief and anger into ensuring fewer families endure this nightmare. On Thursday, July 23 at 2:30pm CST, a funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Dallas to celebrate Isabelle's life. Immediate family only will be in attendance. On Monday, July 27, she will be buried at 2pm CST at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Brownsville. Immediate family only will be in attendance. Both services can be viewed via a livestream link provided by the family. #MaskOnForMyMom



