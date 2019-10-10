|
REEVES, Ivela Nethery Ivela Nethery Reeves, age 93 of Round Rock, formerly of Hutto, went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 7, 2019. Ivela was born August 6, 1926, in Erick, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of William Howard Nethery, Sr. (18891938) and Iva Bertha Strait (18901978). As many post-depression families did, her family migrated as necessary to find work. As a result, she grew up in several places, including California, Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas. As a young girl, she gave her heart to Jesus, her LORD and Savior. She spent her early adult years as a switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone after which she became a homemaker who devoted her life to taking care of others. She was easy to love and loved by all. Ivela was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband James Douglas Reeves. They had a special relationship, and they continued holding hands until the day Douglas went home to be with Jesus. She was preceded in death by her four brothers: Eustice Gordon Nethery, Nathan Theodore Nethery, William Howard Nethery, Jr., and Verlin Nethery; and by a sister, Niavaline Nethery Watson; and by a son-in-law, Wayne Cantwell. Ivela is survived by her son, James Reeves, and his wife Rhonda of Round Rock; two daughters, Theo Reeves Thompson and her husband Ron of Lenexa, Kansas, and Tonya Reeves Cantwell of Victoria; and by a granddaughter that she raised, Rachelle Reeves, and Rachelle's husband, Jason Hudson of Liberty Hill. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Katherine Nethery of Georgetown, as well as many precious nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Ivela's Grandchildren include David Thompson, Marlys Maple and her husband Jeff, Josh Reeves and his wife Lauren, James Reeves and his wife Beth, Crystal Ledeay and her husband Kacee, and Melissa Cantwell. Ivela's great grandchildren include David, Dakota, Jessie, Jaden, Samara, Autumn, Emily, Owen, Ben, Brooklyn, William, Kaden, Ciselee, Asher, Shelby, Shane, Brannen, Garrison, Khole and one great-great grandson Landon. She was the matriarch of the family and will be truly missed. We love her so very much! The family will receive family and friends Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 -8:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home 4765 Priem Ln Pflugerville, TX Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Beck Funeral Home with burial to follow at Jonah Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019