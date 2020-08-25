1/1
FLOWERS, Ivory Ivory Flowers, 100, of Elgin died Saturday, August 22nd. She was born in Sayersville, TX on July 18, 1920, a daughter of the late Viola (Evans) and Isom Reese. The Family Celebration of Her Wonderful Centenarian Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.co m/accounts/7325565/ivoryflowe rs) will be 12 Noon on Thursday, August 27th at Greater Mt. Vernon Zion A.M.E. Church in Elgin, TX. Interment at Sayers Cemetery. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines will be 4PM-6PM on Wednesday, August 26th at the church. Flowers can be delivered Wednesday to the church or the funeral home. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP (her declared boyfriend and the only man she would marry after being a widow) at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Greater Mt. Vernon Zion A.M.E. Church
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
livestream https://livestream.co m/accounts/7325565/ivoryflowe rs
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Austin
1309 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 213-4115
