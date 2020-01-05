|
|
LEWIS, J.L. It is with a sad heart that we announce that two-time PGA Tour Champion. J.L. Lewis passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 31, 2019, after a nine-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer. J.L. was always a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed. Born on July 18, 1960, in Emporia, Kansas, J.L. is survived by his wife, Dawn, his daughter, Sherry Lewis-Ramirez, his son, Cole Lewis, and his grandchildren, Lily and Banyan Lewis-Ramirez, newborn Paxton Lewis, his father John Lewis, sister Beth Paladino, niece Paige Paladino, and her children Eli and Everett Zare. J.L. was an outstanding golfer who was a member of the PGA TOUR for fifteen years and the PGA Tour Champions for two years. Prior to his two PGA Tour victories, the 1999 John Deere Classic and 2003 84 Lumber Classic, he won the Honda Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico by eight strokes. In addition to competing on the PGA TOUR, J.L. was a lifetime member of the PGA of America and epitomized the essence of a PGA golf professional. He was widely recognized by fellow golf professionals and the media as a "pro's pro". He was an individual who focused on improving the game of golf and was an avid supporter of The First Tee of America and their core values. After he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and was unable to compete professionally, he dedicated his time to sharing his love of the game with others. For the past nine years, while J.L. battled cancer, he focused on teaching golf in his local community to make a difference in the lives of golfers of all ages. In the final month of his life, J.L. wrote, "In the past 52 years I've been playing or teaching golf to players of all levels and ages. What I love the most about teaching is that I'm always learning. Every day something new emerges in terms of how to make the improvement easier for the student. I've won at the highest level, so I can relate when someone says they are nervous or flustered by certain situations. Because of this, I make a huge effort to shorten the learning curve for students. Helping the student know their best swing is the number one priority to simplify things so they can think less about their swing, and more about where they want their ball to go. This is the essence of golf." J.L aspired to be the best he could be in all his endeavors and he will be truly missed by many. J.L.'s memorial service will be held at St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal Church on Friday, January 10th, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm. If you would like to donate in honor of J.L., donations can be made to The First Tee of America, the Flatwater Foundation or the Austin chapter of .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020