1/1
J. Marilyn Addy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADDY, J. Marilyn (Marshall) Passed away on September 7, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Fred, her three children, Deborah Daniels, her husband Brad and their three children, her son Bill, his wife Lydia and their four children, and her son Brian, his wife Jean and their three children. Marilyn was born on August 18, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan and graduated in 1953 with a degree in public school music from Michigan State University. Marilyn met her future husband when both were freshmen at MSU. They were married in 1954 immediately prior to his reporting for active duty as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force. She worked several years as a public school music teacher in Dearborn, MI and Park Forest, II, and then settled into what she considered was her finest role, that of loving wife, mother and homemaker. She brought joy and happiness to her family and the many lives she touched during her life. Fred always credited her with being a major factor in his business success due to her outgoing personality and personal charm. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
5123351155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved