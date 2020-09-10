ADDY, J. Marilyn (Marshall) Passed away on September 7, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Fred, her three children, Deborah Daniels, her husband Brad and their three children, her son Bill, his wife Lydia and their four children, and her son Brian, his wife Jean and their three children. Marilyn was born on August 18, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan and graduated in 1953 with a degree in public school music from Michigan State University. Marilyn met her future husband when both were freshmen at MSU. They were married in 1954 immediately prior to his reporting for active duty as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force. She worked several years as a public school music teacher in Dearborn, MI and Park Forest, II, and then settled into what she considered was her finest role, that of loving wife, mother and homemaker. She brought joy and happiness to her family and the many lives she touched during her life. Fred always credited her with being a major factor in his business success due to her outgoing personality and personal charm. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
