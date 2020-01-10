|
|
DODD-CEPHUS, Jabari Lewis Jabari Lewis Dodd-Cephus, 20, of Austin, died Sunday, December 29th. He was born in Tuscan, AR on February 2, 1999, a son of Andrianna Q Dodd and Jerry Lewis Cephus. The Celebration of his Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, January 11th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Austin, Texas. Interment at W.T. Brown Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered today to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 10, 2020