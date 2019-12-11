|
|
BURTON, Jack C Rev Jack C Burton went to be with the Lord on Sat. Nov 30, 2019. Jack will be remembered to his Austin friends as the long-serving pastor of the Woodlawn Baptist Church. He also Served churches in Blum TX, Hatch NM, El Paso TX, Carlsbad NM, and (after retirement) in communities of Giddings, Marlin, Buda, Lampassas, and Skyview Church Austin. Pastor Burton (son of Archie Leroy Burton and Georgie Sapp Burton) is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Janet, sons and daughters-in law John and Kimberley Burton, and Jerry and Lori Burton; grandchildren Kylie Sulak (Alan, her husband) and Jake Burton, and great grandchildren Braham and Zeke Sulak. Jack is also survived by his brother Jim Burton of Frisco, TX. Services at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4600 S Manchaca Rd on Saturday Dec 14 and 2PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to The or Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 11, 2019