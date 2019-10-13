|
|
GIBSON, Jack Carl Jack C. Gibson, 86, died peacefully Oct 4, 2019 surrounded by family. He leaves his beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothy Jean Gibson, his daughters, Carla Ramm, Diana Fleury and husband George and son, Ricky Gibson. His grandchildren, Christy Pfiester and husband Klint, Laura Browning and husband Nathan, Richard Fleury and great grandson Travis Fleury, former son-in-law, Daryl Ramm, and numerous lifelong friends who were also like family. Born in Conroe, Texas and raised in Houston he was preceded in death by his parents Henry Alfred Gibson and Lena (Blalock) Gibson, sisters Annie, Joyce and Doris. He was raised by his aunt Mary Gibson Ratcliff and husband Bill Ratcliff and "sister" Pauline Weems who all preceded him in death. He graduated from Reagan High School in Houston, Tx and went on to Lon Morris Junior College on a full scholarship and then to the University of Texas at Austin where he received a bachelor's degree in fine arts in 1955. After graduation he worked as an English teacher in Bellaire. Then moved back to Austin in 1960 as a sales manager for Smith Corona Marchant but always had the entrepreneurial bent and started Jack Gibson Real Estate and Construction. He built many homes in the Austin area. Jack and Dorothy loved to travel the United States, Costa Rica, and Canada. He was an avid Texas Longhorn fan and he loved playing bridge. He devoted his life to helping others and to Jesus Christ his savior. He was a dedicated member of Trinity Chapel Church. A memorial service will be at Trinity Chapel, 5201 Martin Ave., Austin, Texas 78751 at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 19th, 2019 with Pastor Melvin R. Clearman and assistant Pastor Ronald Gratehouse. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Trinity Chapel or a . Our respected and deeply loved Patriarch leaves a legacy of strength, unconditional love, and an example of the importance of family. He never met a stranger. He gave so much to so many. It helps to know he made a difference in the lives of so many and we are only comforted by the fact he is in Heaven with Jesus Christ our Lord.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019