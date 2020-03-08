Home

POWERED BY

Jack Currier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Currier Obituary
CURRIER, John Nelson "Jack" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Nelson "Jack" Currier of Lago Vista, Texas on February 16th 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by five children Mike (Katherine), Paula (James), Rick (Kim), Larry (Johanna) and Karla (Phil), four grandchildren John (Amber), Ryan (Nanci), Shane (Amy) and Candice, and several step grand children. He was preceded by his mother Gladys Mcrea, wife Beverly Joyce Currier, and his second wife Nancy Currier. A memorial service will be held March 14, 1pm at the Lakeside Christian Fellowship in Lago Vista Texas, followed by a reception and celebration of life at Santa Catarina Mexican Restaurant in Cedar Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the Lakeside Christian Fellowship and/or to the Lago Vista Public Library.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -