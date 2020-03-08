|
CURRIER, John Nelson "Jack" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Nelson "Jack" Currier of Lago Vista, Texas on February 16th 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by five children Mike (Katherine), Paula (James), Rick (Kim), Larry (Johanna) and Karla (Phil), four grandchildren John (Amber), Ryan (Nanci), Shane (Amy) and Candice, and several step grand children. He was preceded by his mother Gladys Mcrea, wife Beverly Joyce Currier, and his second wife Nancy Currier. A memorial service will be held March 14, 1pm at the Lakeside Christian Fellowship in Lago Vista Texas, followed by a reception and celebration of life at Santa Catarina Mexican Restaurant in Cedar Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the Lakeside Christian Fellowship and/or to the Lago Vista Public Library.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020