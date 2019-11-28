|
|
DOUGHERTY, Jack John P Dougherty (Jack), age 96 of Austin, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born July 29, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Maybelle Dougherty, now deceased. He served in the Army Air Corps (now the United States Air Force) during WW2, from 1943-1945. When he returned from the war, he met Edna Shuptrine from Bandera, Texas and they were married in 1946. They adopted two baby girls, Debra D McBride (deceased) and Shirl Dougherty. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. After the war, Jack attended The University of Texas at Austin where he obtained a Civil Engineering Degree. He worked for the State of Texas and for the City of Austin in the field of Water Resource Design and helped develop the current Water Plan for the State of Texas. He was a long-time supporter of Texas Baseball and Football and was a track and field official for many years. Jack also loved playing Bingo and traveling to casinos. Special thanks to the personnel and staff at Parsons House of Austin where he resided for the last two years. His residence for his last two weeks of his life was Fairway Vista in Round Rock, Texas. There is no visitation planned. After cremation, he will be laid to rest along with his wife at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 28, 2019