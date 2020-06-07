Jack G. Davis
DAVIS, Jack G. Jack G. Davis, 90, of Austin, TX, passed away May 23, 2020. He was born in Lubbock, TX, on December 31, 1929. Jack Garrett Davis graduated from Lubbock High School. He married Rosalie A. Davis on August 12, 1952. Jack G. Davis served in the United States Air Force for 24 years attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon retirement, Jack worked as a school bus monitor for Austin ISD for 10 years. His passions were camping, fishing and family. Survived by 3 sons, Brian Davis (Maria T. Davis), Mark Davis, and Bradley Davis (Glynis H. Davis); 6 grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Sara, Susan, Joshua, and Karen Davis; 9 great-grandchildren, Darius Davis, Deshawn Jacobs, Evan Martinez, Alanna Martinez, Alexis Martinez, Espranza Medina, Eddie Garcia, Kiera Satterfield and Tamia Davis; and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Azariyah Davis, Reelie Davis, and Alice Elizabeth Macy Jacobs. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie A. Davis and daughter, Karen Davis. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W. William Cannon Drive in Austin. A celebration of Jack's life will begin in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Minden Cemetery in Nebraska.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.
