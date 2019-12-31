|
TUCKER, Jack Glenn October 1, 1949-November 17, 2019 On Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019, after one and a half days of doing what he loved best in the land closest to his heart, Jack Glenn Tucker suffered a fatal heart attack hunting for West Texas agate near Terlingua, a stone's throw from Mexico, with a group of fellow rock hounds. Kind to people, gentle to animals, yes, even insects, respectful of nature and always ready to sacrifice for those he loved, especially his family, Jack Tucker's generous, sincere smile embraced all. An avid conservationist, he raised his children and grandchildren with a love of nature. Together they collected rocks, climbed trees, and watched lightning bugs. Jack inspired others to look intimately at the world to discover its splendor: the power of a sunrise, the brilliance of stars in the sky, the majesty of a sunset. He understood that life was wondrous and fragile, not to be taken for granted. Jack believed we must love each other. His life defined the golden rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you". Born on October 1, 1949 in Andrews, Texas, his family soon moved to Wink. From there, they settled in Abilene where he attended Cooper High School and made life-long friends. There, the middle school quarterback discovered his acting talent, much to the consternation of the football coach. He played drums in rock and roll bands and toured West Texas in the late sixties until committing to his true passion, acting, He studied first at Texas Tech, continuing at The University of Texas at Austin and then to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Jack left the classroom and moved first to New York City where he met his first wife, Pam McGrath, and studied with Stella Adler, then to Los Angeles for classes with Lee Strasberg. Marriage and becoming a father to two daughters, the light of his life, led Jack back to Texas where he completed a BA in Fine Arts at the University of Texas at Austin. Upon graduation, Jack began his teaching career in Austin, where he inspired many talented and hard-working Reagan High School students to successfully reach for the stars. In 1999, Jack joined McGraw-Hill Education, traveling the nation as an educational consultant. He remarried in 2004 and began to explore the world with his wife, Rose Potter. In 2011 he retired to their "little piece of the Hill Country" to be Pappy to his grandchildren, cut and polish West Texas agate and play the drums, guitar and myriad other instruments with the Fugitives and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Betty and Howard Tucker and sister, Jill Tucker, he is survived by his wife, previously mentioned, his daughters and their husbands, Kristen and Russell Chozick and Abby and Andy Pell, his grandchildren, Ava and Sienna Chozick and Robyn, Reese and Rorie Pell; his brother-in-law Greg King, nephew Dana King, Dana's wife, Miranda, their children, Miley and Jase; and niece, Marci Walker, her husband, Mathew and their daughter, Baylee. In addition to his immediate family, Jack leaves behind a large extended family, the Tucker Buds, his Abilene friends including the Cavaliers and his soul children, Carrie Wheeler Frazer and Jeremy Goodwin and many former students whose lives were changed through his loving guidance. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on April 4, 2020 at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center from 10-3 with the memorial service at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy, https://www.nature.org/en-us/ or your favorite environmental charity.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019