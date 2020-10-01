1/1
Jack Lewis
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEWIS, Jack Jack Lewis of McDade, Texas passed away on September 26, 2020, much too soon, at the age of 67. Jack was born to parents Foster and Thelma Lewis on October 18, 1952 in McDade, Texas. He loved to tell a good story & his laugh brought joy to everyone. He lived life on his own terms. Jack grew up in McDade, one of thirteen children. He worked for many years as a plumber and a pipe fitter, became a lifelong member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 286. He loved being involved with the McDade and Paige communities, helping with the McDade Watermelon Festival and even working for the Paige volunteer fire department. Jack loved to spend time with friends and family. Whether it was cooking BBQ for birthdays, anniversaries, and Easter or helping the McDade boys along the way as they grew into men. He was always ready to help everyone morning, noon, nightor after midnight. He never judgeduntil the morning light. Jack is survived by his son, Randall Lewis and grandson, Jack; Lila Nettle and grandsons, Koleten, Kolbe, Bryson and Peyton; his sisters, Margie Schindler, Opal Jones, Esther Collins and Judy Layton; his brothers, Joe Lewis, Harston (Buddy) Lewis, and Richard Lewis; and many nieces and nephews; lifelong friends, Henry Montemayor, Kenny Kmoch, Marshall Wolfe, Bubba Stephens and many more. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Foster and Thelma Lewis; sisters, Eva Ollie Lewis, Jane Lewis, Dale Lewis and Gale (Rusty) Lewis and brother William (Billy Bob) Lewis; friend and father figure Harry Eschberger. Margie, Paula and Lila are greatly appreciated for looking after Jack daily the last couple of years. He was thankful for their time. Jack being Jack, he requested all female pallbearers carry him into the next life. A memorial service will be held on a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are made with Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home at 604 Hwy. 95 North, Elgin, Texas 78621 (512) 281-2340. We will miss you, Jack! May the Spirit be with you God bless you, Texas and Bob Wills music.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin
604 Highway 95 North
Elgin, TX 78621
512-281-2340
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
44 entries
September 30, 2020
RIP.
Michael Collins
Friend
September 30, 2020
We send our sincerest sympathy to the Lewis family.
Troy and Jeanette Watson
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Crystal Lawhon
Family
September 30, 2020
I will forever you remember how sweet you always were to me. Heaven gained an amazing man. Prayers to your family and friends. I love you Jack! Hugs!
Becky Cowan-Grimm
Friend
September 30, 2020
Jack was such a good person. He kept you laughing anytime you were around him. My family loved and cared for him. You will be missed. RIP Jack I’m truly sorry for your loss!
Gracie Montemayor - Lind
Friend
September 30, 2020
Lewis Family-Though I did not know Jack as well as some of his siblings, he was a good friend! May God comfort you as you go through this time!!
Janice Foehner
Friend
September 29, 2020
Happy trails my friend
Ira WoolRidge
Friend
September 29, 2020
Jack, you lived life to the fullest. You will be missed by all that knew and loved you. My condolences to all of your families and may they remember all of the great times shared with you. May the Lord give them comfort, peace, and reassurance that you are with the Father and with them still. Rest easy Jackie
Wanda Kay Remmert
Friend
September 29, 2020
Thanks Jack for all the fun times. You will be missed. RIP
Joyce Riddles
Friend
September 29, 2020
Prayers to the Lewis family. Thanks Jack for great laughs and memories✝
Kathy Smith Cannon
Friend
September 29, 2020
So sorry to hear, he left this world too early.
I remember his infectious smile & laughter to brighten up a room anywhere!
May he rest in peace & my condolences to all his family. My love to all in this time of sorrow.
Sincerely,
Theresa Olivier (Schindler)
Theresa Olivier
Family
September 29, 2020
jack was always a good friend and fun to be around!
Mike Gruetzner
Friend
September 29, 2020
We have so many wonderful memories of this one-of-a-kind man. So many salty saying from the old west! He could bring out a smile in you, even in your worst mood. We will keep and eye on your "little man", even though he's not so little any more. We send our love to all the Lewis family.
Kevin and Debbie Schkade
Family
September 29, 2020
I will remember the good times old friend
David Gator LaGrone
Friend
September 29, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with the Lewis Family. Jack will be greatly missed.
Darlene Jenke & family
Friend
September 29, 2020
Rest easy Jack we will miss you, heaven is full of glorious beautiful air. I will keep the Coupland Dance Hall and Johnny Rodriguez story alive.
Robin & Johnny Sievert
Friend
September 28, 2020
RIP Jack. Thanks for all the memories back in high school. You meant so much to so many friends. Condolences to the family.
Jill Saxon
Friend
September 28, 2020
Prayers and Condolences to the family.
Brenda Nickel
September 28, 2020
Jack, may you rest in peace. You will always have a great memory in my life.
Larry Collins
Brother
September 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jonathan & Diana Parsons
Friend
September 28, 2020
Grace and Family want to send our most sincere and deepest condolences for Jack and all his wonderful family!
I have know the Lewis Family since I was 4 or 5 years old. Jack was a good man who always had a kind word to say. He was a friend to all! Jack will be missed but never forgotten! RIP
Grace Sullivan Hamilton
Friend
September 28, 2020
You will be missed very much by your family and friends, forever in everyone’s heart! Condolences to the family!
Glenda Curry
Friend
September 28, 2020
Ruby Guzm&#224;n
Friend
September 28, 2020
Jack was one of a kind and made everyone happy!
Judy Wiley
Friend
September 28, 2020
The Walla family offers their condolences at this tough time. Jack was a heck of a man and we always enjoyed our times with him.
God Bless.

Robert, Nicole, and Alex Walla
Robert Walla
Friend
September 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of this news, always enjoyed being around him an rest of family when they would come to Rose Hill, MS Prayers for the family'


Grace Bentley Robb
Friend
September 28, 2020
We will miss you, Jack. Your picture reminds me so much of Uncle Foster. You brought joy to the lives of everyone you met. Will be seeing you later.
Jeff Lewis
Family
September 28, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss! Love you guys and I will be praying for everyone!
Priscilla Guzman
September 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family
Linda,Gilbert Jr and Marisa A.Chacko Alcocer
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
Sorry to hear this news. Condolences and prayers for the family.
Karen Jarmon
Friend
September 28, 2020
We sure will miss you! Your laugh and those stories!
Vickie and Donnie Alanis
Friend
September 28, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Lewis family
Audrey Barrett (Lewis)
Family
September 28, 2020
Jackie was one of my very favorite of my Uncle Fosters kids. Although I haven't seen him in years I have many fond memories of him. My condolences to the rest of his family. Love to you all.
Pam Lucas
Family
September 28, 2020
I don't even know where to begin with my memories of Jack Lewis there are some many. He took all our kids under his wing and made them his "grandkids". He was Fat Jack, PawPaw, and Mr. Lewis it didn't matter what you called him as long as you did. He taught us all life's lessons whether we wanted to hear it or not. Hanging out with him at MNJ after work and getting him in trouble with "the chickie"! Jack is one man that has made a mark on my heart that will never go away! He may be gone from the world but Jack will forever live on in our hearts and memories. RIP Jack! My condolences to the whole family and may God be with you all at this time. Love to each and everyone.
Angie Garrett
September 28, 2020
I will always remember growing up in McDade with Jack as a friend. He was a good person.
Jane (Mundine) Davis
Friend
September 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat Carter
Friend
September 28, 2020
We had so many good times together. During high school and afterwards. Jack and I ran together for many years and enjoyed each other very much. We can go out on the town Come back to my house and crash. When my dad was on his mail route he would come by and get me and Jack up. There’s so many stories that I can tell about our great times together You Were truly a great friend.
Bill Krenek
Friend
September 28, 2020
RIP Jack. Many good times at work and elsewhere brother. There will never be another one like you. Thanks for all the good times, shared wisdom and your unique outlook on things.
Joseph &#8220;Mo&#8221; Strmiska
Friend
September 28, 2020
Jack was a great guy. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Eldonna (Ellie) Bartosch Roberts
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sorry to hear the news.
God Bless,
Kenny Orts
Kenny Orts
Friend
September 28, 2020
When you think of Jack, you have to smile.
Larry & Cynthia Dunbar
Friend
September 28, 2020
So very saddened to hear of his passing. He will be greatly missed.
Mitzi Robertson
Friend
September 28, 2020
RIP Jack. We will miss that laugh, the kindness and the friendship. There will never be another like him.
Donnie & Diane Cannon
Friend
September 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family

Gina & Ewaldt Knobloch, Jr
Gina & Ewaldt Knobloch, Jr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved