LEWIS, Jack Jack Lewis of McDade, Texas passed away on September 26, 2020, much too soon, at the age of 67. Jack was born to parents Foster and Thelma Lewis on October 18, 1952 in McDade, Texas. He loved to tell a good story & his laugh brought joy to everyone. He lived life on his own terms. Jack grew up in McDade, one of thirteen children. He worked for many years as a plumber and a pipe fitter, became a lifelong member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 286. He loved being involved with the McDade and Paige communities, helping with the McDade Watermelon Festival and even working for the Paige volunteer fire department. Jack loved to spend time with friends and family. Whether it was cooking BBQ for birthdays, anniversaries, and Easter or helping the McDade boys along the way as they grew into men. He was always ready to help everyone morning, noon, nightor after midnight. He never judgeduntil the morning light. Jack is survived by his son, Randall Lewis and grandson, Jack; Lila Nettle and grandsons, Koleten, Kolbe, Bryson and Peyton; his sisters, Margie Schindler, Opal Jones, Esther Collins and Judy Layton; his brothers, Joe Lewis, Harston (Buddy) Lewis, and Richard Lewis; and many nieces and nephews; lifelong friends, Henry Montemayor, Kenny Kmoch, Marshall Wolfe, Bubba Stephens and many more. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Foster and Thelma Lewis; sisters, Eva Ollie Lewis, Jane Lewis, Dale Lewis and Gale (Rusty) Lewis and brother William (Billy Bob) Lewis; friend and father figure Harry Eschberger. Margie, Paula and Lila are greatly appreciated for looking after Jack daily the last couple of years. He was thankful for their time. Jack being Jack, he requested all female pallbearers carry him into the next life. A memorial service will be held on a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are made with Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home at 604 Hwy. 95 North, Elgin, Texas 78621 (512) 281-2340. We will miss you, Jack! May the Spirit be with you God bless you, Texas and Bob Wills music.