Fuller-Sheffield Funeral
2808 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
512-476-9164
Jack Burton
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St James Missionary Baptist Church
BURTON, Jack Marcus Jack Marcus Burton was born in Beckley, West Virginia on October 21, 1931. He passed away in Austin, TX on February 4, 2019. The visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm in the Mercer Memorial Chapel of Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11am at the St James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be after the service at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 8, 2019
