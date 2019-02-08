|
BURTON, Jack Marcus Jack Marcus Burton was born in Beckley, West Virginia on October 21, 1931. He passed away in Austin, TX on February 4, 2019. The visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm in the Mercer Memorial Chapel of Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11am at the St James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be after the service at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 8, 2019