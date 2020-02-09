|
|
MASSEY JR., Jack Jack Massey, Jr., age 84, of Austin, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Austin, Texas on January 23, 1936. Jack graduated from Austin High School in 1953; He was proud of the fact that his graduating class was the last class of Austin High School when that was the only high school in Austin, Texas. Jack went further in his education by then attending and graduating from The University of Texas with a Bachelor's Degree. He was also a member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas. Jack is survived by his cousins: Florine Jameson, Norma Hutchinson, and Jan Selman with her husband, Dwain. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. To submit online condolences or share fond memories you have of Jack with his family, please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020