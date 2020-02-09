Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery
Pflugerville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Massey Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Massey Jr. Obituary
MASSEY JR., Jack Jack Massey, Jr., age 84, of Austin, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Austin, Texas on January 23, 1936. Jack graduated from Austin High School in 1953; He was proud of the fact that his graduating class was the last class of Austin High School when that was the only high school in Austin, Texas. Jack went further in his education by then attending and graduating from The University of Texas with a Bachelor's Degree. He was also a member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas. Jack is survived by his cousins: Florine Jameson, Norma Hutchinson, and Jan Selman with her husband, Dwain. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. To submit online condolences or share fond memories you have of Jack with his family, please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Download Now