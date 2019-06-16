MURPHY, Jack Jack Murphy of Austin Texas passed peacefully on June 9th, 2019 at 7PM, he was 2 months shy of his 91st birthday. Jack was born in Minneapolis Minnesota and served proudly in the US Marines. Jack moved to Texas in 1956 first settling in Dallas and moving to Austin in 1982. Jack was a successful business man and created several businesses including Jack Murphy & Company and American Physicians Group; he was a member of The Young Presidents Organization as well as The World Presidents Organization. Jack was a lifelong Mason and a member of the Hella Shrine, he marched in many parades playing his beloved trumpet for the Hella band; he was an accomplished pilot flying himself, his family and friends around the country. Jack loved golf and played regularly well into his 80's. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judie Woods Murphy, his children, Mari Jo Marriott, John Murphy, Susan Sussee and Michael Murphy, 7 Grandchildren, and 5 Great Grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Brown McClure, Father Arthur Murphy and Sister Patricia Horne. The family is holding a private vigilance celebrating the life of Jack. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary