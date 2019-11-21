|
WORSHAM, Jack Royal Jack Royal Worsham, 88, of Kingsland, Texas passed away on November 12, 2019. He was born at home in Brownfield, Texas to John Bunyon "J.B." Worsham and Edna Machen Worsham on November 13, 1930. Jack attended Brownfield Elementary and graduated from Brownfield High School in 1948. After a semester at Cisco Junior College, Jack entered the US Navy serving on the aircraft carrier USS Boxer. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he attended and graduated from Texas Tech University. He spent his professional years in banking and savings and loan associations in Big Spring, Bay City, Odessa, and Richmond, Texas. He retired in 1989. Jack met and married Joan Brehm in Richmond, Texas in July of 1989. In their 30 years of marriage, they traveled extensively. He said, "We got to see a lot of God's world and He was in all of it." His fondest memory was going to the Holy Land. Jack never met a stranger and never failed to hug a friend. He finally succumbed to cancer after valiantly fighting it since 2006. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Nita Marchbanks, twin brother Jerry Worsham, and his first wife Norma Jo Boyd Worsham. Jack is survived by his wife Joan; sons Tommy Worsham and wife Sue of Leander, Texas, Phil Worsham and wife Courtney of Colombia, South Carolina, Roy Brehm and wife Marilyn of Lake Limestone, Texas, Chuck Brehm and wife Christie of Boerne, Texas, Allen Brehm and wife Mary Lynn of Houston, Texas; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Worsham Schmidt; and brother-in-law Donald Boyd. The family will celebrate Jack's life on November 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, 8303 W Ranch Road 1431, in Buchanan Dam, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Highland Lakes UMC, PO Box 1005, Buchanan Dam, Texas 78609 or . Jack's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. 325-388-0008.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019