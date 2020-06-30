Jack Safarick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAFARICK, Jack Jack Safarick, 84, longtime resident of Spicewood, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. He was born in Taylor on January 26, 1936. Jack worked as a framing contractor who taught his sons as they worked by his side. He loved long afternoons at the lake house where he raised his family and his wife often said "This is the house that Jack built." Jack will be remembered as a loving father, proud grandfather and great grandfather, and charming humorist. Jack is survived by his sons Jack Jr. and Kyle. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dixie and his sons Mark and Steve. Funeral services will be held on July 2, 2020, at 2:30 pm at Fall Creek Cemetery in Spicewood.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved