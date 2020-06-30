SAFARICK, Jack Jack Safarick, 84, longtime resident of Spicewood, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. He was born in Taylor on January 26, 1936. Jack worked as a framing contractor who taught his sons as they worked by his side. He loved long afternoons at the lake house where he raised his family and his wife often said "This is the house that Jack built." Jack will be remembered as a loving father, proud grandfather and great grandfather, and charming humorist. Jack is survived by his sons Jack Jr. and Kyle. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dixie and his sons Mark and Steve. Funeral services will be held on July 2, 2020, at 2:30 pm at Fall Creek Cemetery in Spicewood.



