|
|
CARTWRIGHT JR., Jack Thomas Jack Thomas Cartwright, Jr., was born on February 21, 1944, and passed away on November 4, 2019. He graduated from high school in Del Rio, Texas, in 1962 and attended the University of Texas, where he made many lifelong friends in his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. He began his career at IBM in Austin, where he won many sales awards. He then went on to start several companies, including Tejas Leasing and CarTele, an innovative company which allowed people from anywhere in the US to buy new cars over the phone and have them shipped to them. Jack took great joy in life. He loved cars and loved racing his Opel GT. Jack loved learning and in 1982 he entered into one of the first classes of UT's Option II MBA program. He was very active in the Austin Jaycees and was a longtime member of the Downtown Austin Rotary Club. For the past ten years, he was very involved with UT's Society of Automotive Engineering (SAE). To help develop an ongoing source of funding for SAE, he worked to develop the Longhorn Third Stop Light to help fund the race cars the students built and raced in competition with other universities. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Johnnie Cartwright, his in-laws Winston and Barbara Cave, and his sister-in-law Carol Cave. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Cathy; his aunt Darlene Wallace; an extended family of many cousins, a niece, and nephews; his brothers- and sisters-in-law Mike and Ginger Cave and Tom and Cindy Cave; and a host of friends. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at his home on Sunday, November 17th, between 2 pm and 6 pm. Valet parking available. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, the , the UT Society of Automotive Engineering (make check out to the University of Texas, with SAE-IC in the comment line, and send to Susan Higginbotham, Engineering Student Life, 2501 Speedway, EER 2.848, Austin 78712), or to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019