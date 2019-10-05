Home

VAUGHAN, Jackie Campbell Jackie was born in Austin on September 30, 1942, and went to her heavenly father on September 26, 2019, a few days short of her 77th birthday. On May 8th, 1965 she married Kenneth Vaughan, and this year they celebrated 54 years of marriage. She worked as an office manager for both Jetco Inc., and Trinity Industries, and made lifetime friendships with those she worked with. She retired in 2006 so that she could spend time with her grandchildren and travel. She and Kenneth loved to travel and see the world. They took many vacations to the national parks and other places in the United States, and in later years, around the world. They traveled to Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, Africa, Egypt, and Costa Rica twice, which was one of her favorite trips. She and Kenneth were planning another trip with friends to Panama when her health prevented her from traveling. Jackie loved nothing more than being a Nana and a Noni to her four grandchildren. They spent many weekends, holidays, summers and spring breaks with her and she always had something fun to do with them, be it an arts and craft day, an outing of some sort, or trips to Galveston. There was always some sort of party or gathering happening, and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing games. She was very competitive in board and card games, even when she played with the grandchildren, teaching them how to play competitively. She is survived by her husband J. Kenneth Vaughan, one daughter Celesa Roach and her husband John, one son Christopher Vaughan, and his wife Wendy. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Ian and Colin Roach, and Camille and Conner Vaughan, as well as her sister Marvina Dummer and spouse Steve. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills, 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, Texas 78750, on November 9, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019
