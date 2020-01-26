|
|
CARRUTHERS, Jackie Lynn Jackie Lynn Carruthers, age 67, of Austin, Texas passed away January 22, 2020. She was born in York, Pennsylvania to Henry & Beulah Weathersbee and attended York Suburban High School and graduated in 1971. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington D.C, Bently Nevada Corporation in Minden, Nevada and Cubix Corporation in Carson City, Nevada. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Nevada. It was in Nevada where she met her husband David D. Carruthers. In 2001 Jackie and David moved back to Austin. Jackie enjoyed her frequent travels around this country and Europe and had many friends wherever she went. She enjoyed her hobbies; making jewelry, painting, and cooking fine foods with David. Jackie especially enjoyed working with the McBride family at their store on Lamar. But her true focus was her 6 grandchildren, which she adored. Jackie is survived by her husband David D. Carruthers, Austin Texas and two sons; Matthew D. Rifley, Austin and grandchildren Isaac, Emylie, Claire and Andrew Rifley, son Jonathan T. Carruthers of Tyler, Texas, wife Felicia and granddaughters Kristin & Nicole Carruthers. Jackie also leaves her sisters Marsha Moreschi, Joyce Flinchbaugh, Beverly Weathersbee and brother Lee Weathersbee of York, PA. A family memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM January 31, 2020 at Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 7815 Hwy. 290 W., Austin, TX 78736. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Oak Hill United Methodist Church in Jackie's memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020