MASON, Jackie Lynn Jackie Lynn Mason, 68, of Austin passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020. She was born November 4, 1951 to the late Billy Jack "Fireball" Mason Sr. and Thera Irene Menefee Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory will be her brother, Billy Jack Mason Jr, and a wonderful host of extended family and friends. Jackie loved spending time listening to music. She was a huge fan of Loretta Lynn and Bruce Springsteen. Recently, Jackie went to see Loretta Lynn in concert and had the time of her life. Jackie also loved collecting anything with Betty Boop on it. She was a loving person and will be deeply missed by all. The family would like to welcome guests for visitation at 1:00pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin, 4435 Frontier Trail. Services celebrating her life will begin at 2:00pm with burial to follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, www.wish.org
.