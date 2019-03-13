WOELHL, Jackie Radeen Creel Was born on June 28th, 1932 to Milburn and Hazel Dungan Creel in McDade, Texas. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday March 8th in Bastrop, Texas with her family by her side. Survivors are: Husband Jerry, Son Kevin and wife Dee Dee, one Sister Berneece Watkins, Brother-In-Law George Wendt, Nephew Tim Wendt (Emma) and Niece Dee Fowler(Jay) as well as many other family members. Radeen grew up in McDade, Texas, attended school there and graduated from Elgin High School in 1949. She worked for the Bastrop County Sheriff's Department and County Judge's Office in Bastrop for many years. Her Service will be at the Central Christian Church in Elgin, Texas on Saturday Morning March 16th, 2019 at 10 AM with interment following in the McDade Cemetery. There will be a visitation for friends and loved ones on Friday night March 15th, 2019 starting at 6 PM till 8 PM at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home in Elgin. Donations can be made to Central Christian Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 109, Elgin, Texas 78621 or to Mina Masonic Lodge Scholarships, 601 Main Street, Bastrop, Texas 78602 Arrangements are entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home, Elgin. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary