Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Elaine Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Elaine Young Obituary
YOUNG, Jacqueline Elaine Jacqueline Elaine Young (Jackie), 74 of Austin, Texas passed away on April 2, 2019. Jackie was was born to Thelma and George Mauldin in Alvin, Texas in 1944. She graduated from Travis High in Austin and then studied education, eventually becoming a first grade teacher. At UT, she met and married Donald Ray Young (later divorced) and then eventually had four children. She leaves behind her two daughters, Leslie Kearns and Chrissy Young, as well as her high school sweetheart, Bobby White, whom she reconnected with later in life. Her legacy also includes two beloved grandchildren, Delaney and Lily Kearns, and the many schoolchildren whom she had taught over the years. She was preceded in death by two sons that she had lost as babies, David and Toby, and her mother, Thelma. Jackie requested that her ashes be scattered in Austin. An informal memorial luncheon will occur at Sky Benson's residence on May 25.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.