YOUNG, Jacqueline Elaine Jacqueline Elaine Young (Jackie), 74 of Austin, Texas passed away on April 2, 2019. Jackie was was born to Thelma and George Mauldin in Alvin, Texas in 1944. She graduated from Travis High in Austin and then studied education, eventually becoming a first grade teacher. At UT, she met and married Donald Ray Young (later divorced) and then eventually had four children. She leaves behind her two daughters, Leslie Kearns and Chrissy Young, as well as her high school sweetheart, Bobby White, whom she reconnected with later in life. Her legacy also includes two beloved grandchildren, Delaney and Lily Kearns, and the many schoolchildren whom she had taught over the years. She was preceded in death by two sons that she had lost as babies, David and Toby, and her mother, Thelma. Jackie requested that her ashes be scattered in Austin. An informal memorial luncheon will occur at Sky Benson's residence on May 25.