CENTER, Jacqueline Elizabeth Blaylock "Sugar Babe" Jacqueline Elizabeth Center, 60, of Austin died Tuesday, December 31st. She was born in Austin, TX on January 13, 1959, a daughter of the late Clara (Washington) and Rev. Howard B. Blaylock. She was the wife of Herbert B. Center, Jr. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, January 4th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor G.V. Clark officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 3rd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020