A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Jacqueline Elizabeth Blaylock Center Obituary
CENTER, Jacqueline Elizabeth Blaylock "Sugar Babe" Jacqueline Elizabeth Center, 60, of Austin died Tuesday, December 31st. She was born in Austin, TX on January 13, 1959, a daughter of the late Clara (Washington) and Rev. Howard B. Blaylock. She was the wife of Herbert B. Center, Jr. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, January 4th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor G.V. Clark officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 3rd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020
