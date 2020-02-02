|
|
GATES, Jacqueline Jacqueline Gates was born in Ft Worth, TX, on January 18, 1939. She died of pancreatic cancer on November 14, 2019. in Austin, TX, with her loving family at her side. She is survived by her two children: Christy Cherry (Bob) and their children Trey, Brad, and Allie, and Kevin Click (Bobbi) and their son Carson. She is also survived by Austin Click, her grandson from Kevin's previous marriage. Also surviving are her two sisters: Jeryl Leifeste (Sam) and their children John and Alison, and Janelle Felmet (Roland) and their children John (Hollie) (and their children Loren and Aubrey), Cassie Adkinson (Keith), and Courtney Huzarevich (Conrad) (and their children Jack and Gavin). She is also survived by one great-grand child, Jack Cherry. She was preceded in death by her parents, L. C. (Jack) and Jewel Lowe, her first husband, Bob Click, and her second husband, Sterling Gates. She graduated from Paschal High School in Ft. Worth, TX, in 1956, and, attended North Texas State University in Denton, TX. After moves to England, Arkansas, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Georgia, she settled in North Carolina where she lived for many years. She left North Carolina in 2015 to come home to Texas and live in Austin. She loved Austin and didn't miss the many hurricanes she had experienced in North Carolina. She kept up with her friends from everywhere she lived, and, will especially be missed by Emma and Sharon. She loved playing tennis, routinely playing five sets a day. She taught her children to play tennis. Her daughter, Christy, is still a tennis pro today and credits her mother for introducing her to the game many years ago. In 1986, Jacqueline was honored to work with Billie Jean King and the Raleigh Edge during the fledgling years of World Team Tennis. Jacqueline enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes with her sister, Jeryl. They laughed when the recipes didn't turn out right. But, they would find another recipe that worked. Jeryl will miss her calls and visits. She was a wonderful sister and will be missed dearly. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor and her uncanny trivia knowledge, especially of old movies and actors. She loved watching old movies and playing cards. We will miss her laughter. One of her favorite actresses was Doris Day. Jacqueline is singing "Que Sera, Sera" in Heaven now. A memorial service for Jacqueline will be held in Weatherford, TX, later this Spring when the bluebonnets are blooming.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020