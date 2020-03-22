Home

SEAY, Jacqueline Hester Jacqueline "Jackie" Hester Seay, 80, wife of Bob Seay, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Keokuk, IA, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Hester. Jackie previously lived in San Antonio,TX. There she worked in Northside Independent School District. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Volunteer Fire Department in Sunrise Beach, TX. She later worked at Walmart in Marble Falls, TX. Jackie also enjoyed R.V. traveling with friends. Most of all Jackie enjoyed being with her family. Due to the restrictions of gatherings there will be no local services. Memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church, 5611 State Park Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690 or to the Greenville County Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. The full obituary and recording of the service is available by visiting the funeral home website.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020
