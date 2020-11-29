MCCALL, Jacqueline Towns Age 75, of Austin, Texas passed away on November 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held in Iowa at a later date when loved ones and family can safely gather without fear of Covid. A celebration of her life will be held outdoors at her home in Austin, Texas on December 5th from 1:00-3:00. Jacque was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Ray and Ruth Towns on July 26, 1945. She was raised and went to school in Fremont, Iowa and still spent a great deal of time in Iowa with loved ones and family. Her final home was in Austin, Texas where she moved to be close to her son and grandchildren. Jacque loved life with a passion and welcomed every adventure. Even though she only had one child, she was a mother and grandmother figure to numerous others and was always a source of love, support, and encouragement. Few people could keep up with her on the dance floor when her music was playing, and she was always ready for a concert or to travel with friends. She loved being a grandma and would spend hours catching bugs, playing dress up, or just doing whatever they wanted. She would never pass up an opportunity to hold a baby, smile at a toddler, or help someone in need. She was always her happiest when she was surrounded by those that she loved. Jacque is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Ray Towns. Jacque is survived by her son Chad and his wife Jennifer, grandchildren Carlie (17) and Cade (15), grandchildren by marriage Bailey (26) and Macy (19), and her sister Connie Bandstra and numerous other family and friends. Memorials may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to the Andy Roddick Foundation. The family of Jacque wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Magnolia Hospice and Heavenly Caregivers for their care and assistance.